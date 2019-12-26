Santas skied for free on Christmas day at Brighton Resort

BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Christmas day, the slopes of Brighton Resort were graced with skiers donned in red suits and white beards, though not all looked like the traditional Saint Nicholas.

On Wednesday starting at 8:30 a.m., the resort offered a day of free skiing to the first 200 people to show up wearing a full beard and Santa suit.

Below are some pictures from the event.















Courtesy: Brighton Resort Courtesy: Brighton Resort

