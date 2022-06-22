SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Santaquin Pharmacy and Diabetes Center was allegedly robbed on Tuesday.

According to a social media post from the business, at 11 a.m., a middle-aged Caucasian male came into the pharmacy and demanded all of their oxycodone, a potent opioid and painkiller.

The post states that due to the way the individual was acting, employees were unaware if he was armed but “did not want to chance” staff in the pharmacy getting hurt.

They are asking for help from the public to help identify the individual.

Once he left the pharmacy, he reportedly had an accomplice waiting in a small black hatchback or SUV up the road from the pharmacy.

To watch video of the robbery, click here.

If you know the individual, please contact the Santaquin Police Dept. at (801) 754-1070.

