Santaquin firefighters share their skills on the dance floor

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Santaquin City Fire Department and EMS busted some moves to support the Hope Lives Here event, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The event was put on by MountainStar Healthcare and Mountain View Hospital. Amber Henrie, owner of NextStep Studio, choreographed the dance and taught it to the firefighters.

The Facebook post stated:

“We did a thing. A bunch of fearless firefighters and one very generous and amazingly patient dance teacher put together a 30-second dance clip for the Hope Lives Here event…

HUGE SHOUT OUT to Amber Henrie, owner of NextStep Studio for the help. She donated her time and talents to choreograph and teach these firefighters to move in relative synchrony and it’s a beautiful sight…”

Watch the full dance here:

