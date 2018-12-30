Santaquin family loses everything in early morning house fire santaquin Fire Department santaquin Fire Department santaquin Fire Department santaquin Fire Department santaquin Fire Department santaquin Fire Department santaquin Fire Department santaquin Fire Department Video

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A family in Santaquin have been displaced after losing everything in a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to Santaquin Fire and EMS, they were dispatched just after 3:30 a.m. to a house on fire in Summit Ridge on the corner of Travertine and Flagstone.

Several agencies, including firefighters from Santaquin Fire, Payson Fire Rescue and Genola Volunteer Fire Department arrived to find the basement of the house fully engulfed. Everyone inside the home had safely evacuated.

Firefighters had to remain in a defensive position due to extreme cold temperatures, ice covering all surfaces making movement treacherous, and the condition of the building.

"A defensive position means that we take measures to contain the fire to the original structure and ensure that the fire doesn't spread to neighboring buildings or homes," explained Santaquin City Fire and EMS.

The family who was displaced is being cared for by neighbors and ward members and the Red Cross has been notified.

It appears the fire started in the basement but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The home is a total loss.