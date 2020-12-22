Santa, West Valley City ‘elves’ deliver gifts to children

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Santa and some special “elves” are out delivering gifts from the Giving Tree in West Valley.
The West Valley City Police Department Giving Tree program is providing gifts for over 150 kids from 51 low-income verified West Valley City families.
WVCPD says each child started with a list of needed items and holiday wishes.
Santa’s helpers from the West Valley City Police, local businesses, and the community have worked hard to fill those lists.
Santa was seen making deliveries with a lights and sirens escort from police and fire vehicles.
Police say the Giving Tree program was started by the department’s Community Services section, now known as Community Oriented Policing. The program started with officers recognizing need in the community they serve and acting to help individual families.
Over the years, the program has expanded to help hundreds of families over the years. WVCPD coordinates with a local organization that works with low-income families in the city to choose names for the tree.
