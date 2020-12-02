Santa to fly over Cedar City, gifting 560 children warm presents

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Santa checked his list twice, and he’s decided that the children of Cedar City need their presents early!

On December 11 at 8:30 a.m., twenty-three volunteer pilots of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, will depart from various Salt Lake area airports and make way to Cedar City.

The team will deliver donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks, and warm clothing; all brought together by Angel Flight pilots and various community groups throughout Utah, to 560

children at Fiddler’s Canyon Elementary School.

Additionally, KUED will be providing over 600 books through its “Ready to Learn” program, encouraging literacy and other key family development programs.

Ground transportation will be supplied by a combination of the PTA and local volunteers so that children will be able to wave and sing to Santa at a safe distance.

Since the first Santa Flight in 2000, the Utah Wing members have worked with their local communities to gather needed supplies & toys and deliver them to Title One Schools in rural communities throughout Utah.



Since September, Santa Flight coordinators Steve Bollinger, AFW UT Wing Leader, and AFW Outreach Coordinators Phil Titus and Joanne Brattain have worked on this project.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our pilots and the community groups who have raised money and gathered donations so that even during this pandemic, we can bring some holiday cheer to these kids,” Bollinger shares.



Founded in 1983, Angel Flight West is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization that arranges free, nonemergency air travel for children and adults with serious medical conditions and other compelling needs. The Utah Wing has 92 pilots and flies 150+ missions a year within Utah and throughout the intermountain west.



