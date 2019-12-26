Santa joins skiers at Snowbasin before heading out to deliver toys

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – What does the man in the big red coat do while he’s not delivering toys to children? Skiing of course!

Santa Claus was spotted skiing around Snowbasin Resort on a daily basis from December 14th through December 23rd, according to Snowbasin Resort’s website.

He even dropped by on Christmas Eve to say a quick hello and take photos before heading out to deliver toys.

What others are reading: