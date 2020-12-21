Santa is coming in hot, visits Garland City in fire truck

GARLAND CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The big man is making his way to Garland City, and he will be riding in style!

On December 21, Santa Claus will be heading to spread some holiday magic in Garland City- decked out in Garland City’s very own fire truck.

It is anticipated that Claus will depart from the Garland Fire Station at 4:30 p.m., and make his to the center of the town where he will smile and wave at admiring children.

To ensure you don’t miss out on the holiday cheer, fire officials have mapped out a route that follows Santa and his new hot ride in the image below: