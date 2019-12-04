Santa comes early thousands of Granite School District students

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) Santa arrived early in Utah for thousands of students in need.

In the Granite School District, 65 percent of the 64,000 students live at or below the poverty line.

Gifts for the holidays just aren’t something many families can afford. That’s where the Granite Education Foundation’s Santa Sacks program was created.

Tuesday, volunteers gathered to fill sacks of gifts for students.

The sacks are then loaded into the cars of social workers who will deliver the holiday surprise to the students.

“One thing I’ve been blown away with these kids is how grateful they are for the simplest things. and I thin we take those things for granted sometimes. getting a toothbrush for Christmas getting socks. but these kids really are so grateful for it,” said Victoria Olson, social worker, Granite School District.

In its first year, the foundation helped 200 students. Now in the ninth year, they expect to help more than 4,000 students.

