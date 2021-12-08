Santa Claus to land in Price gifting toys to hundreds of children

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – The jolly red man himself will be making a landing in Utah!

Santa Claus will be arriving in style in Price on Dec. 13, with plenty of toys, gifts, winter coats, and more goodies in his sleigh.

The special holiday flight is made possible by Angel Flight West, a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization that arranges free, non-emergency air travel for children and adults with serious medical conditions and other needs.

(Courtesy of Angel Flight West)

The Santa Flight will be delivering toys, school supplies, books, backpacks, and warm clothing to 485 children at Creekview Elementary School. PBS Utah will also be donating over 600 books through its Ready to Learn program.

Twenty-volunteer pilots of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West will depart from various Utah airports on their annual Santa Flight to the Red Jet Tail Center in Price.

(Courtesy of Angel Flight West)

Children will be escorted by local police and fire department crews to await the arrival of Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves. The children will be treated to a meet-and-greet after a short assembly. The first Santa Flight took off in 2000 and members of the Utah Wing have worked with local communities to deliver toys and much-needed supplies to rural communities throughout Utah.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our pilots and the community groups who have raised money and gathered donations so that even during this pandemic, we can bring some holiday cheer to these kids,” says Santa Flight coordinators Steve Bollinger, AFW UT Wing Leader and AFW Outreach Coordinators Phil Titus and Joanne Brattain.

The Utah Wings flies over 150 missions a year with all fuel, airplanes, and operating expenses completely donated/volunteered. For more information about Angel Flight West, click here.