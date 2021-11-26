Santa and Mrs. Claus land in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4)- On the morning of Friday, November 26, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a grand entrance at the Station Park mall in Farmington. There were no flying reindeer in sight, though the famous couple did maintain their tradition of using air travel to quickly bridge the distance from the North Pole. This year, the pair selected a slightly less bumpy mode of travel – a helicopter.

The Clauses were escorted to their cottage at Station Park by Utah chairman of Collier’s International Brandon Fugal, who oversaw their journey on the Colliers International helicopter. Santa and his wife were then ushered to their place of honor by Young Automotive Group.

Photo courtesy of Brandon Fugal

Their arrival was met with much fanfare. In an event lasting two hours, the couple – and all those who came to celebrate with them – were able to enjoy live music, in addition to a variety of activities like face painting, balloon artists, and vendor booths.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be taking visitors at their Station Park mall cottage Monday – Saturday from 2 pm – 8 pm and Sunday from 1 pm – 6 pm, with daily breaks from 5:30 – 6:30 pm to feed the reindeer. Understandably, the Clauses will reduce their visiting hours on Christmas Eve, and will only be taking guests from noon – 5 pm.