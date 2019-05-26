Sanpete County Sheriff's Office finds body of missing man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Officials with the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office say the body of Jacob Christensen has been located up Dry Canyon, west of Ephraim.

His body has been taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

----------------------------

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The Sanpete County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man last seen five days ago.

According to a press release issued by the department, Jacob Christensen, 37, is believed to have been last seen riding a red 2015 Polaris four-wheeler in the Ephraim area on May 10.

Christensen is described as a white male, with green eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Sanpete County Sheriff's office at 435-835-2345.

