Sandy woman involved in deadly ATV crash

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – On Thursday, Idaho State Police responded to an ATV accident in Bannock County at approximately 4:07 p.m.

Authorities say Chikay Cole, 67, and Kerry Cole, 67, of Sandy, Utah, were traveling northbound on Smith Canyon Road east of Arimo, 30 miles south of Pocatello.

Chikay approached a turn too fast, ejecting both the riders off the 2019 Polaris ATV, according to Police.

Kerry was transported by air to the Portneuf Medical Center, Chikay succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Police say both riders were wearing their helmets.

Idaho State Police are currently investigating the crash.