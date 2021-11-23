Sandy to have first woman as mayor after narrow victory

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s official – Sandy has a new mayor.

Monica Zoltanski won the election by just 21 votes earlier this month. Because of the tight victory, a recount had been called.

During a special meeting Monday night, the Sandy City Council decided not to pursue the recount and instead certified Zoltanski’s election.

Sandy’s was a ranked-choice election, with Jim Bennett narrowly missing out on the seat.

After the Sandy City Council confirmed Zoltanski as the city’s mayor-elect, she took to social media saying:

Monica Zoltanski at the Sandy City Council meeting on November 22, 2021. (Monica Zoltanski)

Officially Mayor-elect! Tonight the final vote was certified. Feeling honored and privileged to be selected from a large field of 8 strong candidates for the win. I’m excited and ready serve as the 27th mayor of Sandy. Proud to be the first woman to win the mayor’s race in Sandy and I am so thankful to every person who took time to hold a conversation at the door, host a yard sign, talk to their neighbors, send a few bucks, or attend an event. It took all our combined efforts to win, and we did it! Thank you, Sandy voters. One thing I can say is after working this hard to win, I will never take this position for granted. The campaign is over and it’s now time to come together to focus on the people’s business. I’m ready to serve.

In a second post, Zoltanski thanked her fellow candidates, including Bennett, “for running a robust campaign focused on the issues and our ideas to improve the city.”

Sandy isn’t the only Utah city to select its first woman as mayor. West Valley City, Park City, North Logan, and Parowan have also done the same. One of the most unique may be in Parowan.

There, write-in candidate Mollie Halterman was named the first female mayor in the town’s 170-year history. Local officials confirmed to ABC4 that Halterman won with over 50% of the votes compared to less than 25% by the runner-up.