SANDY SCAM: Man claims to have found missing cats in exchange for money

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – There is a new scam hitting Sandy and the surrounding areas, as a man is claiming to have found missing cats and asking for money to return them.

A man is claiming to be with Sandy City Animal Services, Sandy Animal Hospital, or something similar, and is contacting people who have posted missing cats on KSL.com.

He states that he has the lost cat and requests payment over the phone.

There are many other impostor scams, including:

Power/utility scam

Phony banking texts/Phishing scheme

IRS impostor scam

Emergency scam

Favor for a friend scam

Tech Support scam

Better Business Bureau scam

Impersonation is a very common tactic used by scammers, according to the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker Risk Report, but they all have the same intent: to trick you out of your money or personal information.

When you have second thoughts about the nature of a call, stay calm, and check with the organization they are claiming to be with before acting.