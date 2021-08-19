Sandy restaurant catches fire overnight

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out at a building in Sandy that used to house an iconic family restaurant. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Early Thursday morning, just after 2 a.m., multiple agencies were called to the area of S Holiday Park Drive near I-15 after a vacant Jim’s Family Diner in Sandy erupted into flames. At one point, crews tell ABC4 the flames reached 30 or 40 feet in the air.

Smoke was reportedly seen coming from the roof, part of which had collapsed above the kitchen area. Fire crews say they believe the fire started in the kitchen area before breaking into the attic and spreading. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The building was recently purchased by Maverick, a well-known gas station chain in the area, and will be torn down anyway. Crews tell ABC4 there does not appear to have been anyone inside the building, but they will not be able to confirm that information until it is safe to go inside.