Sandy police working to solve armed robbery case

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) Sandy police are asking for your help solving an armed robbery case.

Police said just before midnight on September 7, three men walked into the 7-Eleven at 9657 S. State Street and committed an aggravated robbery.

Police believe they fled the area in a gray sedan.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspects Friday with the hope that someone may help identify them.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you’re asked to contact Sandy Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case.  

