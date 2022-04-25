SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these men?

The Sandy City Police Department is searching for two suspects seen shoplifting at a Scheel’s sporting goods store before fleeing the scene.

Police say the incident happened on Friday, April 22. The two suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store.

(Courtesy of Sandy City Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sandy City Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sandy City Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sandy City Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sandy City Police Department)

(Courtesy of Sandy City Police Department)



One man is seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black zip-up hoodie and a white t-shirt. The other man is seen wearing a bright bed baseball cap, red zip-up hoodie with white pants and a white t-shirt.

When officers approached the suspects’ vehicle, police say they fled the scene and almost hit an officer and his vehicle during the escape.

Officials describe the suspects’ vehicle as a gray-colored Volkswagen Jetta sedan with a temporary tag on the back.

If you recognize these men or have information regarding this case, please contact the Sandy Police Department at (801) 799-3000.