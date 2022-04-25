SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these men?

The Sandy City Police Department is searching for two suspects seen shoplifting at a Scheel’s sporting goods store before fleeing the scene.

Police say the incident happened on Friday, April 22. The two suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store.

  • (Courtesy of Sandy City Police Department)
One man is seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black zip-up hoodie and a white t-shirt. The other man is seen wearing a bright bed baseball cap, red zip-up hoodie with white pants and a white t-shirt.

When officers approached the suspects’ vehicle, police say they fled the scene and almost hit an officer and his vehicle during the escape.

Officials describe the suspects’ vehicle as a gray-colored Volkswagen Jetta sedan with a temporary tag on the back.

If you recognize these men or have information regarding this case, please contact the Sandy Police Department at (801) 799-3000.