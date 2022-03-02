SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot up a Sandy apartment building on Wednesday.

Sandy Police say gunshots rang out at the Aspen Apartment complex near 8600 S 300 E around 1:30 a.m.

Police received calls from residents who overheard the gunfire.

When police arrived, they discovered several shell casings and an apartment with broken windows.

Authorities say no one in the apartment was injured.

Police do not have any suspects yet and are currently investigating the situation.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.