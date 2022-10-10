SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police recovered a stolen bicycle after a successful sting operation in a Target parking lot Monday.

Police arrested 31-year-old Chase Hamilton and booked him into Salt Lake County Jail on Class A misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving stolen property.

Officials say that on October 3, they responded to a report of a bicycle stolen at the Seven Skies Apartments in Sandy. The victim reportedly told police their bike, a turquoise Trek Marlin mountain bike, was stolen at the end of September.

The bike had reportedly been hanging on a wall mount in an indoor bike storage area of the apartment complex and was secured with a bike lock cord.

According to the affidavit, the bike lock cord had been cut through.

Within an hour of the case being reported, police say the victim found their stolen bike on an online marketplace, listed by an individual with the name “Costa Con” for cheaper than its market value. Officers looked at the bike in the ad, and reportedly noted that it matched the photos the victim provided.

The victim messaged Costa Con to set up a buy at a Target parking lot located near 10000 South and State Street.

During the meet, police reportedly detained Costa Con and identified him as Hamilton. Police say they matched the serial number of the bike Hamilton rode in on to the information of the stolen bike.

In the affidavit, police say Hamilton has an “extensive criminal history,” including two prior convictions of theft and robbery crimes.