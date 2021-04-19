Sandy police offers tips to protect yourself from package thieves

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 26: A UPS delivery truck sits in front of a FedEx Office store on December 26, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Bad weather and a higher than expected demand from online sales caused FedEx and UPS to miss many Christmas delivery deadlines. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Packages disappear off doorsteps every day.

According to safewise.com, more than 534 million packages are shipped throughout the country by UPS, USPS, Amazon, and FedEx every day. But not all of those deliveries will make it to the customer.

To make sure your order always arrives safely, the Sandy Police Department offered up some important tips on their Facebook page.

Here are some tips from the Sandy Police Department to make sure your package is always delivered safely:

Send packages to a secure location.

If you are leaving on vacation, request a vacation hold on your packages.

Provide delivery instructions.

Schedule packages to arrive when you are home and track them.

Require a signature.

Consider package theft prevention products.

Install cameras and/or a video doorbell.

Network with your neighbors

The conversation of porch pirate’s skyrockets during the holidays with packages arriving frequently to homes.

Safewise reports package theft often increases during the holidays. And Salt Lake City ranks second in the nation for the highest theft reports.

For more information on how to protect your delivered packages, visit sandy.utah.gov/SandySecure