Sandy Police looking to identify woman accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing products from a retailer.

In a Thursday tweet, Sandy Police called on the community’s helpin in identifying the suspect, saying “As we’ve all recently been made aware #itsnotok to use #gorillaglue as a hair product. It’s also not ok to shoplift hair products from [Ulta Beauty]. Help us identify the pictured female so we can remind her that #stealingiswrong.”

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY. As we've all recently been made aware, #itsnotok to use #gorillaglue as a hair product. It's also not ok to shoplift hair products from @ultabeauty. Help us identify the pictured female so we can remind her that #stealingiswrong Case#21-8585. pic.twitter.com/ehlaGvK8O7 — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) February 18, 2021

A Louisiana woman recently made headlines after she styled her hair with Gorilla Glue.

Earlier this month, the woman, Tessica Brown, received her first treatment from a Los Angeles plastic surgeon who claims he can fully remove the adhesive from her hair and scalp.