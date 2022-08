SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Sandy Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect in a credit card theft.

Police say, the man used a stolen credit card to make over $1,000 in purchases at the Home Depot located at 135 E 11400 S on Friday, August 26.

The police department is asking the community for help with any information on the suspect to contact the Sandy Police dispatch at 801-799-3000 and reference case SY22-44203.