Sandy Police looking for volunteers for program to keep kids safe

SANDY (News4Utah)- Sandy City is calling on volunteers to help students get to and from school safety.

Operation Safe Passage is a program to protect children from being abducted while walking to and from school. The program also helps with pedestrian safety and reduced opportunities for bullies to intimidate other children.

Volunteers will serve as eyes and ears for police and receive abducted or lost child training.

Those interested can come to the Sandy City Police Department to complete a background check and receive ID badge.

