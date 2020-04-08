UPDATE: Elderly man with dementia found

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) ****UPDATE******

Police say Brian Park was found.

Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly man with dementia who does not have access to his medication.

Police say Brian Lee Park, 80, was last seen in the area of 9200 South 700 East around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe Brian is driving a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla with UT plate 016MNA. He is 6″2″ 170 lbs with green eyes and silver hair.

Police say Brian was last seen wearing a dark, long sleeve flannel shirt, denim jeans, white shoes, and gold frame glasses.

If you have any information regarding Brian or his whereabouts, please call (801) 799-3000 ref. case# 20-16273.

