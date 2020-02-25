Sandy police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Sandy are asking for the public’s help keeping an eye out for a missing teenage boy.

Police say Aiden Wright, 13, was last seen near 8000 S. 700 E. on Monday.

He’s described as white, 5’6″ tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red rose on the back with black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about Aiden’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Sandy police at 801-799-3000.

