UPDATE: Missing Sandy woman found

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 1/22/22 9:53 a.m.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Missing 30-year-old woman Kelsie Wagner has been found.

Sandy Police say she is safe and with family.

————————————————————————————————————————

ORIGINAL STORY 1/22/22 9:45 a.m.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Kelsie Wagner, age 30, was last seen on Friday Jan. 21 in the area of of 10500 S 600 E.

Authorities consider Wagner to be in danger.

If you have any information on Wagner please call Sandy Police dispatch at 801-799-3000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories