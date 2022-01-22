UPDATE: Missing Sandy woman found

UPDATE 1/22/22 9:53 a.m.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Missing 30-year-old woman Kelsie Wagner has been found.

Sandy Police say she is safe and with family.

————————————————————————————————————————

ORIGINAL STORY 1/22/22 9:45 a.m.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Kelsie Wagner, age 30, was last seen on Friday Jan. 21 in the area of of 10500 S 600 E.

Authorities consider Wagner to be in danger.

If you have any information on Wagner please call Sandy Police dispatch at 801-799-3000.