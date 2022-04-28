SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – This Saturday, April 30, the Sandy Police Department (SPD) located at 10000 S Centennial Pkwy will be hosting a DEA national prescription drug take-back event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to the FDA, unused or expired medication could pose difficulties if ingested or detected by the wrong individual.

The FDA notes that the best way to dispose of most types of unused or expired medication is to drop off the medicine at a drug take-back site, like the one the SPD is hosting.

If you’re unable to make it to the event, your next best option is to flush the potentially dangerous medications down the toilet.