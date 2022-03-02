SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Are you leaving for vacation or perhaps an extended period of time?

If so, the Sandy Police can provide an extra set of eyes on your home.

Homeowners can fill out a “Vacation Watch Request Form” that will notify the Sandy Police Department of your extended absence.

This program will provide information to officers and Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) to make extra patrols by your property. They’ll keep an eye out for “anything suspicious.”

Homeowners interested in the program must fill out the watch request form and provide the requested information at least three days before their departure.

This watch service is free and available to residents living inside incorporated Sandy City limits only.

Some tips to prevent burglaries include:

Have a trusted neighbor or relative to pick up and hold your mail and newspapers so they don’t pile up. If this is not possible, notify your news carrier and the post office to hold these deliveries.

Make arrangements to have the lawn mowed or walks shoveled. Have your garbage cans taken out and back in on pick up day. These suggestions give your home a lived-in look.

Take valuables to your bank deposit box or other secure location. Ensure your home safe is bolted to a secure surface (ie; the floor). Deposit extra cash laying around into your bank account.

Make sure all windows, doors, and locks are in good repair and all sliding doors and windows are secured with a lock and bar, dowel, sliding bolt, or security pin.

Set timers to turn on lights and a radio or TV periodically to give your home a lived-in appearance.

Arrange with a trusted neighbor or relative to watch your home and give them a spare key. Let them know where and how you can be reached in case of an emergency. Let them know of anyone who might have access to the house while you are away.

Make sure all windows and doors are closed and locked. Lock your garage doors, too! You may even opt to unplug your automatic garage door.

“Please keep in mind a vacation watch request does not guarantee a burglary will not happen,” says Sandy Police. “Follow the suggested guidelines above to reduce your risk of being a victim. Also, this request does not guarantee an Officer/VIPS will patrol your property daily. Officers/VIPS will patrol during times in which they are not responding to 911 calls or other calls for service.”