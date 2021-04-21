Sandy Police asking for assistance in shooting investigation

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a mid-April shooting.

On April 16, Sandy Police confirmed two Midvale juveniles between the ages of 12 and 14 had been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say they had been walking along the sidewalk near 200 E 8800 S when a car allegedly pulled up and shots were fired.

The next day, 18-year-old Tyson Conner Rocco was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Now, Sandy Police are asking for anyone who may have been a witness in any way, or has information that may aid their investigation, to call (801) 568-7200.