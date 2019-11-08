Live Now
Watch 10pm News Live Now

Sandy police ask for help finding missing, endangered woman

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SANDY (ABC4 News) – Sandy Police Department is asking for help finding a missing endangered woman.

Police say Madeline Roth, 28, was last seen 600 Abbottsford Circle Thursday morning.

She’s described as a white woman 5’10” tall and 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, green shirt, and black leggings. Police believe she has a 20-pound Dachshund mix with her.

Police say they’re concerned for safety because she is without necessary medication for mental health issues.

If you have any information about Madeline’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Sandy police at 801-799-3000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

War Dogs Sweeps 300×250

War Dogs

Latest News Videos

Kentwood class teaches white parents to style black hair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kentwood class teaches white parents to style black hair"

District looking into racially insensitive game

Thumbnail for the video titled "District looking into racially insensitive game"

Two young entrepreneurs take charge after Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints separates from scouting program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two young entrepreneurs take charge after Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints separates from scouting program"

Mexico family ambush: LeBaron family interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico family ambush: LeBaron family interview"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories