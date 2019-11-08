Sandy police ask for help finding missing, endangered woman

SANDY (ABC4 News) – Sandy Police Department is asking for help finding a missing endangered woman.

Police say Madeline Roth, 28, was last seen 600 Abbottsford Circle Thursday morning.

She’s described as a white woman 5’10” tall and 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, green shirt, and black leggings. Police believe she has a 20-pound Dachshund mix with her.

Police say they’re concerned for safety because she is without necessary medication for mental health issues.

If you have any information about Madeline’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Sandy police at 801-799-3000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: