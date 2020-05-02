Sandy plasma center looking for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Dr. Zhou Min, a recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city’s blood center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help reduce the viral load in patients that are fighting the disease. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- If you are one of the over 2,000 people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Utah, your plasma could be used for a potential treatment for others.

One of the places you can go to donate your plasma is the Grifols Biomat USA center in Sandy.

In the past, people have recovered from various viruses using the plasma from others that have had the same virus and recovered. Researchers are working on this same treatment option for COVID-19.

The Grifols facility in Sandy is ready to process immune globulins of COVID-19 recovered patients.

“Through the concentration of antibodies from plasma collected from recovered COVID-19 individuals, this hyperimmune globulin can offer treating physicians a predictable and consistent dosing of the antibody against the virus that causes COVID-19,” a press releases from the facility said.

Those interested in donating should call 1-866-END-CV19. You will be prescreened.

You must have a diagnosis made with a test (nasal swab or blood) and complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms at least 28 days prior to donation. They will also accept donors who have a complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days before donation if you have proof of a negative molecular test. All donors must also meet the criteria for normal source plasma donation.

To learn more visit www.grifolsplasma.com.

