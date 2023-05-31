SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski declared a local emergency in anticipation of waterways in the area reaching flood stages as early as this week.

The city said the declaration is effective for primary waterways in Sandy, including Little Cottonwood Creek, Dry Creek from Bell Canyon through Dimple Dell, Little Willow Creek, and Big Willow Creek.

“We are grateful for the assistance from our Public Utilities Flood Control and Emergency Management team, Mayor (Jenny) Wilson, and the Salt Lake County Flood Control and Emergency staff,” said Zoltanski. “Additionally, we especially appreciate the many Sandy resident volunteers who have provided support by filing and placing sandbags in potential flood areas.”

The declaration went into effect on Wednesday, May 31, and will remain in effect for 30 days. Sandy’s city council could vote to extend the emergency declaration if necessary.

Sandy Public Utilities Director Tom Ward said most of Salt Lake County’s flood events have been the result of dams created by debris, which crews have been actively working clear away from waterways.

“Our flood prevention team and community volunteers have been proactively working over the past few months to clear our stream channels to prevent debris flow dams and flooding,” said Ward. “It is our hope that these mitigation efforts along with a favorable runoff cycle will alleviate any potential for flooding.”

According to a press release, crews will continue to expend resources for mitigation and response to high stream flows in preparation for potential flooding, which they say will continue until flows return to normal levels.

As of May 31, Utah still had 3.4 inches of its record snow water equivalent, which peaked at 30 inches on April 6. The historic snowfall raised concerns of flooding throughout Utah, prompting Gov. Spencer Cox to make a state of emergency declaration in April. Utah legislature extended that state of emergency during a special session in May.

Salt Lake County also extended its state of emergency due to flooding in May, with it now set to expire on June 13.

Under a state of emergency, municipalities are allowed to mobilize all available resources to address disaster situations, including requesting state or federal government assistance.