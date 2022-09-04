WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police.

The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle.

Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit a concrete wall, causing the man to be ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The incident reportedly occurred at 3 a.m., and police are considering speed as a factor in the accident.

West Jordan Police are also investigating alcohol as a factor in the accident.

No further information is currently available.