SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday.

Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man.

Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment.

Arresting documents say the father grabbed his son by the collar on his sweatshirt which caused injury marks on his neck.

As the father was doing this, police say his teenage daughter stepped in and blocked the father from cutting her brother’s hair. Officers say she was shielding her brother.

While doing this, the suspect stabbed the girl in the hand, causing “severe damage to the thumb and palm,” police say.

The stabbing caused the girl to lose some movement in her hand which will now require surgery by a specialist.

After being arrested, the suspect admitted he was acting in a “reckless” manner against his children. He has been arrested on one charge of child abuse — inflicting serious physical injury on a child and one charge of child abuse/neglect.