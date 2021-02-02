Sandy man arrested for allegedly setting fire to neighbor’s car

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy man is being accused of starting his neighbor’s car on fire.

Authorities say they were called to a vehicle fire in the 800 block of E Hollyhock Avenue on February 1.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but not before the vehicle was damaged to a near-total loss.

According to the probable cause statement, the neighbor told authorities that their son, 33-year-old Terry Turner, started the fire.

Turner’s mother reports seeing her son walk by with a gas can in his hand.

When she went outside, the probable cause statement reports the woman “noticed the neighbor’s vehicle was on fire, so she tried to put the fire out.”

Turner has allegedly been doing drugs and said he was told to start the fire.

The probable cause statement says Turner was arrested a couple of hours after the incident for arson.

No other details are available at this time.