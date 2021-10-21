Sandy man arrested after pursuit through Zion National Park, Arizona

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy man has been taken into custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Zion National Park and into Arizona. He is now expected to face felony charges in both states.

Late Saturday night, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office says National Park Service Rangers found a vehicle speeding through Zion west of the small tunnel. Rangers tried to stop the vehicle but it fled eastbound out of the park. When the vehicle accelerated out of the park, rangers lost sight of the suspect.

A Kane County Sheriff’s deputy approaching the park with lights and sirens was then forced off of Highway 89 by the southbound suspect when they crossed into the deputy’s lane. The deputy began pursuing the vehicle while calling for assistance.

Authorities say the suspect was able to avoid spikes in the roadway north of Kanab and continued south while units were “cautiously pursuing” him through the town. The pursuit then stretched into Arizona.

As the chase continued, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, later identified as 62-year-old David Frank Magriplis of Sandy, reached speeds in excess of 105 mph. He was also seen swerving into oncoming traffic and driving erratically.

A National Park Service ranger stationed at Lee’s Ferry was able to spike Magriplis’s tires, bringing the vehicle to a stop roughly 100 miles from where the pursuit began. Magriplis was then taken into custody without incident and taken to the Coconino County Jail in Page, Arizona. Felony charges will be filed in both Arizona and Utah, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation and formal charges have not yet been filed.