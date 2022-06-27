SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A propane tank exploded in Sandy on Sunday, causing a fire that damaged two homes in an estimated $200,000 worth of damages, according to fire officials.

Firefighters from the Sandy City Fire Dept. responded to the incident at 1281 E 8725 S around 6 p.m. Sunday evening after a barbecue reportedly malfunctioned, causing a “fireball” to form after the barbecue was turned on.

The “barbecue failure” led the homeowner to run to get a fire extinguisher, but the fire quickly spread from the patio to the side of the house and up the attic, officials say, before spreading to the side of a vacant neighboring home.

Officials say no injuries occurred in the incident, and the three residents along with their dog were able to escape safely.

Firefighters reportedly took around 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, assisted by crews from the Draper, South Jordan and West Jordan fire departments, as well as United Fire Authority.