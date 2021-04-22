Sandy Fire Department offers hiking safety tips

Hikers walk beside the Delicate Arch at sunset in the Arches National Park near Moab, Utah on April 21, 2018. – The park which has over 2000 arches that were formed over 100 million years by a combination of water, ice, extreme temperatures and underground salt movement. (Photo by Mark Ralston / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Numerous hikers have to be rescued throughout Utah each year.

With that in mind, the Sandy City Fire Department posted some safety tips to make sure you don’t have to be rescued on your next hike.

Here are ten safety tips to keep in mind when you’re hiking:

Hike with a buddy and tell someone where you are going and when you will return

Stay on marked trails and do not climb on waterfalls

Don’t take unnecessary risks and know your physical limitations

Take a phone, but don’t count on cell phones to work in the wilderness (don’t rely on a GPS to prevent you from getting lost)

Take plenty of water and snacks (never assume stream water is safe to drink)

Wear sunscreen to protect your skin from sun damage

Dress for the season in bright colors (always carry quality rain gear and turn back in bad weather)

Help others on the trail

All hikers (especially children and older adults) should carry a whistle (three short blasts is a sign of distress)

Always keep a close eye on children near swift water

“Follow these tips to keep your family safe,” the Sandy City Fire Department said in a Facebook post.