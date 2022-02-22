Sandy Fire Chief rescues injured 64-year-old biker in St. George

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy fire chief helped save a man who crashed his bike while on a trail in St. George over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, Chief Cline of the Sandy City Fire Department was on a weekend family trip in St. George four miles into a trail when they saw a 64-year-old man go off a drop and crash.

Chief Cline rendered aid to the injured man and performed a trauma assessment.

After determining the potential severity of the man’s injuries, along with the remote area of the accident, he called 911 and requested for a Life Flight helicopter to be dispatched.

At this time it is unknown what injuries the man sustained.