SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy drug trafficker was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he exchanged gunfire with a SWAT team that resulted in an officer and himself getting injured while police were executing a warrant in 2021.

Sean Dejesus Darragh, 54, accepted a plea deal and plead guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

As part of the plea deal, Darragh’s original charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, discharge of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and felony possession of a firearm have all been dismissed.

In December 2022, Darragh plead guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of “a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine” at his apartment. In his guilty plea, Darragh said he possessed the drugs with the intent to distribute them. He also admitted that on Sept. 8, 2021, he had a 9mm pistol when the Sandy SWAT officers entered the residence for a search warrant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Darragh’s guilty plea admits gunfire was exchanged that resulted in himself and a SWAT officer being injured.

According to the court documents, SWAT officers shouted “Police serving a search warrant” when they entered the building. Court documents say one officer saw Darragh draw and fire his pistol through a mirror. A bullet hit another officer in the neck, prompting the first officer to exchange gunfire with Darragh, eventually injuring Darragh.

After the firefight, police recovered two handguns as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

“The impact of this drug trafficking crime could have been far worse,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah Trina A. Higgins. “The U.S. Attorney’s office will remain vigilant in working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute drug traffickers who pose a threat in our community.”