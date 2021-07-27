Three injured, including 13-year-old, in Sandy drive-by shooting

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

Sandy Police say the shooting happened around 8575 S 300 E.

Three people – a 13-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 19-year-old – have all received gunshot wounds, police tell ABC4. The oldest of the three is in critical condition.

An area hospital notified police when all three boys arrived with gunshot wounds.

At this time, Sandy Police say they have no suspect information, and they are not ruling out anything at this point in the investigation, including a gang-related incident.

Investigators are currently on scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information at this time.

