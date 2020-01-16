Sandy City to celebrate life of Police Chief Bill O’Neal

Funeral arrangements are set after the sudden death of Chief O'Neal

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – City officials announced funeral arrangements for Sandy Police Chief Bill O’Neal.

The department said Chief William “Bill” O’Neal experienced a medical event and died of natural causes on January 12.

Family, friends and community members can gather to honor O’Neal at two ceremonies.

A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for Friday, January 17 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Jordan High School auditorium.

His funeral service is scheduled for the following day on Saturday, January 18 at 12 p.m. in the Juan Diego High School auditorium.

O’Neal served the Sandy City Police Department and Sandy community from August 1996 until his death. He was sworn in as the Chief of Police in July 2018.

