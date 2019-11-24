Sandy City Peak Awards to honor local businesses

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sandy City tweeted on Sunday that it is accepting nominations of outstanding local businesses for their first annual 2019 Sandy City Peak Awards.

Know an amazing business in Sandy that deserves to be recognized? Nominate it for our inaugural Sandy City Peak Awards. 🏆 Nominations will close November 24th. https://t.co/HxvIjBWpsu — Sandy City (@sandycityutah) November 24, 2019

The event will recognize the important relationships between Sandy City and local business, vendors, and contractors, according to the city’s website.

The award ceremony will take place on February 27th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The city will be accepting nominations for businesses through November 24, 2019. The winners will be chosen by South Valley Chamber and Sandy City Administration.

Visit Sandy City’s website to nominate a business.

