SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — More than a year after launching a contest to name some of the city’s snow plows, Sandy City has finished giving names to its fleet.

In May 2022, Sandy City opened the floor for suggestions on what to name several snow plows in its fleet. City officials said every good vehicle deserves a name, and that rule applies to its fleet of snowplow trucks.

After several months of “pun-tacular” suggestions, Sandy chose 12 names including Darth Blader, Snow Big Deal, Flurry in a Hurry, and Mister Salty. Earlier this month, Sandy City officials said the rest of the fleet that didn’t get named in the 2022 contest was “feeling left out.”

“So, we went back to the list of names you guys suggested and selected a few more to name our remaining trucks,” Sandy City officials said on social media.

The remaining trucks were named:

Extra Salty

Snow McSnow Face

Snow Beast

Plow Master

Snow King

Snow Be Gone

Blizzard Wizard

Catch My Drift

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Interestingly, Sandy City doubled up on Catch My Drift, having also given the name to a snow plow truck in 2022.

Sandy’s fleet of snowplows hasn’t seen much action this season as Utah’s winter gets off to a relatively calm and tame start – especially compared to the 2022-23 winter season. Still, when it does snow, Sandy said you can track every truck in its fleet during snow storms online on the city’s Public Works website.