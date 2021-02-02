Sandy City Council member announces candidacy for Sandy City Mayor

SANDY, Utah – Sandy City Council Member Kris Nicholl announced her candidacy for Sandy City Mayor Tuesday.

Kris Nicholl has served on the Sandy City Council since 2012. Prior to her time on the Council, she served on the Planning Commission for 3 years, according to a press release.

“Sandy is the premier city to live, work, and play. As a member of the City Council, I have

worked on frontlines to make Sandy even better in the future. As Sandy’s Mayor, I am ready to

provide responsible leadership so that Sandy is known once again for its successes. With

experienced and forward-looking leadership in the Mayor’s office, Sandy City’s future is bright,”

said Nicholl.

As Sandy Mayor, Nicholl says she will prioritize the following “critical” areas of importance:

• Protecting Sandy’s reputation as a well-managed and friendly community

• Funding the needs of Sandy, while keeping taxes low and spending in check.

• Delivering top-notch municipal services and safe, well-maintained city infrastructure.

Nicholl also stated, “Not only did I grow up in Sandy, but I made the decision to raise my

children here, too. I am running for Mayor so they can also choose to raise their children in

Sandy with the same opportunities we have all enjoyed: beautiful parks, safe streets, and a

thriving economy.”

Kris Nicholl is a lifelong resident of Sandy. She and her husband, Jason bought their first home

in Sandy nearly 25 years ago and have two children who enjoy growing in the same area Nichol

grew up, according to a press release.

She represents the residents of Sandy City Council District 3 and has owned her small

business, Coleman Appraisal, for 30 years.

Among Nicholl’s many achievements on the Council, one of the most significant was converting

the Sandy Animal Shelter to a “no-kill” facility. For this and many other successes, Nicholl was

awarded the Outstanding Local Elected Official of the Year in 2016.