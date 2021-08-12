Sandy car burglar caught on camera, police search for suspect

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who burglarized a car in Sandy early Thursday morning.

The burglary occurred near S. Pebble Creek Cir neighborhood in Sandy and was caught on camera.

In the video shared by police, the suspect is seen approaching a driveway and opening the passenger side door of a parked vehicle.

He appears to be rummaging around the glovebox and armrest consoles before exiting the vehicle and heading back to his own car parked across the street.

The suspect is seen driving away in a gray Dodge Charger.

The Sandy Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (801) 568-7200.