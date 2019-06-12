Sandy boy out of hospital after bike crash

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After six weeks, Breck Anderson is out of the hospital.

The 10-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury after colliding with a truck on March 17.

It was at the intersection of 11400 South and 1000 East.

It was while doctors tried to control the swelling of his brain.

Due to the injury, Breck doesn’t remember much about that day.

“I kind of have a camera in my head saying that okay you were going except ‘boom’ you just got hit,” said Breck.

Until cleared by doctors, Breck isn’t allowed to do any strenuous activity.

But, doing simple things like dancing and playing with the family’s dog is something his father Peter thought he’d never see again.

“It is incredible,” said Peter. “He touched a heart cord that I had never thought I had.”

For Breck’s older brother, Christopher thinking back to the day Breck was injured is still very hard to do.

“The day of the accident was March 17 which was a Sunday,” said Christopher. “We went there and I just had a mental breakdown.”

As part of his rehabilitation, Breck is undergoing physical, occupation as well as behavioral therapy.



