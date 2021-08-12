Sandy balloon festival floats into the air this weekend

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Want to catch one of the most breathtaking views in the state?

Mosey on down to Sandy to witness a stunning sky filled with colorful hot air balloons!

Hosted for free by the city of Sandy, the famous annual Balloon Festival is floating this weekend on Friday and Saturday.

The festival offers fun activities for the whole family, including arts and crafts, a concert, a nighttime balloon glow event, and even a 5k Race, according to a press release from the city.

Hot air balloon launches start at sunrise, so it’s best to arrive by 6 a.m. Launches are scheduled to start around 7 a.m., officials say.

If you’re interested in lending a helping hand and setting up the balloons, event organizers say volunteers can show up even earlier to help pilots prep their rides.

On Sunday morning, the festival will feature free arts and crafts and helium balloons, according to Sandy officials.

Further festival details are below:

Hot Air Balloon Launch

Saturday 8/13 and Sunday 8/14

Location: Storm Mountain Park – 11400 S. 1000 E.

Time: Sunrise (6 a.m. – 7 a.m.)

Balloon Glow:

Saturday 8/14

Address: City Promenade – 10000 S. Centennial Parkway

Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

2nd Annual Balloon Fest 5K:

Saturday 8/13

Address: City Promenade – 10000 S. Centennial Parkway

Time: 9 a.m. – Noon