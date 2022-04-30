SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Two Airbnb guests were arrested in Sandy Saturday morning after the house they were staying in caught fire, according to police.

The house, located at Segovia Circle, was reported to be on fire on its exterior shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The guests were reportedly awakened after a neighbor saw the fire and knocked on the doors, causing the guests to evacuate.

Sandy Police report that, upon running background checks, two Airbnb guests that were awakened had outstanding warrants and were taken into custody.

Details regarding the warrants have not been released, and authorities do not know how the fire started at this time.

Authorities say there were no injuries involved in the fire.